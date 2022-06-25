Azerbaijan: First passenger bus leaves Baku for Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first passenger bus has today left Baku for Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The bus departed Baku International and Intercity Bus Terminal at 7:00 in the direction of Fuzuli.

The Baku-Fuzuli-Baku route is being implemented for the first time. The price of round-trip tickets from Baku to Fuzuli is AZN 19.40.

News.Az