Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: First passenger bus leaves Baku for Fuzuli

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan: First passenger bus leaves Baku for Fuzuli

The first passenger bus has today left Baku for Fuzuli, News.Az reports. 

The bus departed Baku International and Intercity Bus Terminal at 7:00 in the direction of Fuzuli.

The Baku-Fuzuli-Baku route is being implemented for the first time. The price of round-trip tickets from Baku to Fuzuli is AZN 19.40.

News about - Azerbaijan: First passenger bus leaves Baku for Fuzuli

News about - Azerbaijan: First passenger bus leaves Baku for Fuzuli

News about - Azerbaijan: First passenger bus leaves Baku for Fuzuli

News about - Azerbaijan: First passenger bus leaves Baku for Fuzuli


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      