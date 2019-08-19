Azerbaijan: flight recorder of crashed military aircraft found

+ ↺ − 16 px

The black box – flight data recorder – from the Azerbaijani Air Force’s MiG-29 that crashed during an overnight training flight has been found and recovered fro

Currently, the operating status of the flight recorder is being inspected to obtain information contained inside the device.

At the same time, work is underway to extract the aircraft fragments from the sea bottom.

The aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed into the Caspian Sea during an overnight training flight on July 24. The connection with the MiG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

The Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office was set up to investigate the causes of the crash.

News.Az

