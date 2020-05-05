Azerbaijan FM receives incoming Uzbek ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Tuesday received the newly-appointed ambassador of Uzbekistan to the country Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov.

Ambassador Ashrafkhanov presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Mammadyarov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister congratulated the diplomat on his appointment as ambassador of brotherly Uzbekistan and wished him every success in his future activities.

At the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The importance of further developing cooperation in trade and transport spheres was emphasized.

Underlining the necessity of mutual support and collaboration in light of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, an exchange of views was held on the implementation of actions of the bilateral cooperation agenda in the post-pandemic period.

The sides also discussed the issues related to cooperation within international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az