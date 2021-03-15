Azerbaijan urges int’l organizations to put pressure on Armenia

Armenian servicemen are trying to enter the Azerbaijani territory on civilian vehicles, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remarks during a joint press-conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in Baku Monday.

Linde is paying a working visit to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani minister said relevant reports have already been submitted to international organizations.

"We have provided the international organizations with all the necessary information,” said Bayramov, calling on international organizations to put press on Armenia.

“To restore peace in the region, all parties must fulfill their obligations,” he added.

