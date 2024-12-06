Azerbaijan football team set to compete in Women's U19 EURO round 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan women's national football team will compete in the Women's U19 EURO round 2, scheduled to take place between February and April 2025.

Azerbaijan has been drawn into League B, Group B4, where they will face Northern Ireland, Albania, and Montenegro, News.Az reports.The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B will be promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.Matches will be played between February 17-26 or March 31 and April 8, determining the seven teams that will join host nation Poland in the finals from June 15-27, as well as the promotion and relegation between the leagues.

