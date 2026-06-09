Azerbaijan foreign minister heads to Japan for high-level talks

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for Japan on an official visit, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The visit, which began on June 9, will include a series of high-level meetings in Japan, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Bayramov is scheduled to hold talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and other senior officials on June 10, the ministry said.

News.Az