Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry comments on French FM's statement on declaration to end Karabakh war

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the French foreign minister’s statement dated November 10, 2020.

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian’s statement regarding the declaration signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of Armenia, and the president of Russia on the cessation of all military operations does not correspond to the mandate of France as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and is biased.

“We would like to note that the French foreign minister, who made a statement reflecting a one-sided and openly pro-Armenian position, does not have the authority to speak on behalf of other co-chairs,” the ministry said.

“Unfortunately, over the years we have not seen that France, in accordance with its mandate, to voice the statements regarding the fulfillment of the requirements of the UN Security Council’s resolutions, for which France voted as a permanent member,” the ministry said.

“We do not remember that the French Foreign Ministry to voice any demands to put an end to the illegal presence of the Armenian Armed Forces in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and to return the people who were forcibly expelled from these territories to their houses,” the ministry said. “Is not France interested in gross violation of the fundamental human rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis as a result of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict]?!”

“France must not worry about Azerbaijan's efforts, fully based on the principles of international law, to ensure the country's territorial integrity within the international borders and restore human rights of over a million Azerbaijanis,” the statement said.

News.Az

News.Az