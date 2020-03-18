Azerbaijan: Four more patients recover from coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four more patients have been discharged in Azerbaijan after recovering from coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported Wednesday.

Currently, 23 patients with active coronavirus are receiving relevant treatment in special hospitals.

Given the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus the global pandemic and that the virus is spreading rapidly, the Azerbaijani authorities urge the citizens to follow the recommendations and demands of WHO and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

News.Az

