Azerbaijan, France discuss bilateral co-op agenda, regional security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Paris on November 10, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian., the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional security issues.

Minister Le Drian said France is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic and educational spheres, and expressed mutual interest in this regard.

Minister Le Drian expressed readiness to assist Azerbaijan in the demining process, and readiness to cooperate with ANAMA in this regard. It was also noted that the process of searching for missing people from the First Karabakh War is important for France. Minister Le Drian also stressed the importance of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that the OSCE Minsk Group could be an important format in this regard.

Minister Bayramov broadly informed the opposite side on the current situation in the region, Azerbaijan's position in the post-conflict period, as well as the implementation of trilateral statements and steps taken unilaterally by Azerbaijan in this direction. He briefed his French counterpart on Azerbaijan's cooperation in the humanitarian sphere with relevant international organizations, including UNESCO.

At the meeting, the ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az