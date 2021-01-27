Azerbaijan, France discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation headed by Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties exchanged views on issues related to the current situation in the region, the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

Bayramov informed the French side about Azerbaijan's views on peacebuilding and new opportunities for cooperation in the region.

The parties also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation on the agenda.

News.Az