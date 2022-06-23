Azerbaijan, France hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bilateral political consultations were held between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov led the Azerbaijani delegation while the French delegation was headed by Director for the Continental Europe of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Frédéric Mondoloni, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, economic and humanitarian cooperation, regional issues, and Azerbaijan's relations with European countries and the European Union.

They also exchanged views on the current regional situation, the implementation of trilateral statements, and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period.

