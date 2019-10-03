Azerbaijan, France mull prospects of co-op in ICT

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and France discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade met with the newly appointed Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross.

At a meeting held at the ministry, an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, telecommunications, innovation, information and high technologies.

The parties also discussed the organization of the French national pavilion, which will showcase products and solutions of French technology companies, at the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition - Bakutel-2019.

News.Az

News.Az