Azerbaijan-France relations can be characterized as successful cooperation covering various areas: FM Bayramov

Azerbaijan-France relations can be characterized as successful cooperation covering various areas: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France. For many years Azerbaijan and France have enjoyed dynamically developing and multifaceted relations,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, News.Az reports.

The FM emphasized that relations between the two countries can be characterized as successful cooperation covering various areas.

“During this long period of time, we have implemented large joint projects in a number of very strategic areas,” the minister added.

News.Az