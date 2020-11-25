Azerbaijan fulfilled another UNSC resolution, parliament speaker says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of the Kalbajar district from the Armenian occupation.

According to Gafarova, on November 25, the valiant Azerbaijani army entered the district, which has been under Armenian occupation since 1993.

"Thus, Azerbaijan has implemented another document of the UN Security Council - Resolution 822, which was adopted more than 27 years ago. Long live the Supreme Commander and the glorious Azerbaijani army! Long live Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" she said.

The units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar district in accordance with the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani president, Russian president, and Armenian prime minister. To ensure the movement of Azerbaijani units in this direction, engineering work has been completed, mine clearance is being carried out, and difficult mountain roads are being prepared along the route of the troops.

News.Az