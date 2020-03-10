Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations to OPEC in February

The daily oil output in Azerbaijan amounted to 750,600 barrels in February, with crude oil making 667,400 barrels and condensate 83,200 barrels.

The Energy Ministry noted that 530,300 barrels of crude oil, 79,600 barrels of condensate, 12,400 barrels of oil products were exported, according to Report news agency.

Azerbaijan has completely fulfilled its obligation to keep daily output at 769,000 barrels a day.

The country submitted information on daily oil production during February to the Joint Technical Commission of Joint Monitoring Committee.

According to the deal reached by OPEC and non-OPEC countries on December 6, 2019, Azerbaijan’s obligation was set at 27,000 barrels. The agreement expires in late March 2020.

