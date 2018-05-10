Azerbaijan fulfils its obligation on output cut

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Vienna agreement reached by OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan has submitted the data on oil output for April 2018 to the Joint Technical Commission of the Joint Monitoring Committee.

According to Energy Ministry, in March Azerbaijan produced 755,700 b/d of crude oil and 30,000 b/d of condensate, exported 623,600 b/d of crude oil, 30,000 b/d of condensate and 21,700 b/d of oil products.

Average production by Azerbaijan made up 814,600 barrels of oil per day in January, 806,000 barrels in February and 794,000 barrels in March in accordance with the agreement on keeping daily output at 834,000 barrels per day.

