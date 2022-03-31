Azerbaijan fully complies with provisions of trilateral statement on Karabakh: Erdogan

Azerbaijan fully complies with provisions of trilateral statement on Karabakh: Erdogan

Azerbaijan fully complies with provisions of the tripartite statement on Karabakh, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan was commenting on the provocations recently committed by illegal Armenian armed groups in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

There are no violations by Azerbaijan, the president said before his flight to Turkiye from Uzbekistan.

The Turkish leader said there was a defense reaction to the attack on Azerbaijan.

“What’s the most important is to ensure the withdrawal of Armenian armed groups from the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan under the tripartite statement,” Erdogan added.

News.Az