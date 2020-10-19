Azerbaijan fully ensures safety of oil and gas projects of international importance, says assistant to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan does not see the need for any third party to participate in ensuring the safety of oil pipelines, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev was answering the question about the possibility of participation of NATO or other international organizations in ensuring the safety of oil and gas pipelines [amid Armenia's attempts to hit them].

The assistant to the president said that Azerbaijan through its capabilities ensures the safety of oil and gas projects of international importance.

"However, at the same time, Azerbaijan is exchanging the views with relevant partners, leading companies, participating in the projects, in connection with strengthening the security of this infrastructure," Hajiyev added. "But we do not see the need for any third party to participate in ensuring security."

News.Az