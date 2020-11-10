Azerbaijan gains important victory on battlefield and in diplomacy - Turkish FM

Azerbaijan gains important victory on battlefield and in diplomacy - Turkish FM

Azerbaijan has gained an important victory on the battlefield and in diplomacy, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

"I congratulation Azerbaijan on this success. We continue to be one nation, one soul with our Azerbaijani brothers," the top diplomat.

