Azerbaijan gains important victory on battlefield and in diplomacy - Turkish FM
- 10 Nov 2020 12:42
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Azerbaijan has gained an important victory on the battlefield and in diplomacy, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.
"I congratulation Azerbaijan on this success. We continue to be one nation, one soul with our Azerbaijani brothers," the top diplomat.