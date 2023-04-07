Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Georgia are countries playing important part in European energy security - President Ilham Aliyev

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Georgia are countries playing important part in European energy security - President Ilham Aliyev

“Georgia and Azerbaijan are countries that play an important part in European energy security today,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Gabala, News.Az reports. 

Emphasizing that this role is increasing, the head of state said: “Of course, the friendly relations between us and cooperation in this field are a great contribution to Europe's energy security. The export of Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe is increasing by the year. As a whole, this year, Azerbaijan will export 24.5 billion cubic meters of gas to world markets, and this figure is increasing year by the year.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      