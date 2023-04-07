Azerbaijan, Georgia are countries playing important part in European energy security - President Ilham Aliyev
“Georgia and Azerbaijan are countries that play an important part in European energy security today,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Gabala, News.Az reports.
Emphasizing that this role is increasing, the head of state said: “Of course, the friendly relations between us and cooperation in this field are a great contribution to Europe's energy security. The export of Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe is increasing by the year. As a whole, this year, Azerbaijan will export 24.5 billion cubic meters of gas to world markets, and this figure is increasing year by the year.”