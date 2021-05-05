Azerbaijan, Georgia are geopolitical allies, political scientist says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev is an important factor for the further development of the two neighboring states, Guram Markhulia, a Georgian political scientist, told News.Az.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are strategic partners, Markhulia noted.

“The two countries have a wide range of cooperation issues. The most important element of bilateral relations is regional security, in particular, energy security, as well as stability in the South Caucasus,” he added.

The political scientist stressed that Azerbaijan and Georgia are geopolitical allies protecting each other’s interests and positions in the international arena.

News.Az