Azerbaijan, Georgia developing relations in tourism

Azerbaijan and Georgia will work in the tourism sector in terms of cooperation, not competition, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev and

During the meeting, a preliminary agreement was reached on cooperation between the two countries in field tourism including organization of joint tours and showcase of joint stands at exhibitions.

It was also noted that the cooperation of the parties will lead to the further development of tourism in the region.

On Oct. 4, Tbilisi will host the opening of the “Azerbaijan Travel” guest center of Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

News.Az