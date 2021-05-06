Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in fields of culture and sports

Azerbaijani ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev has met with the country’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Tea Tsulukiani to discuss cooperation in the fields of culture and sports.

They exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the relevant authorities of the two countries.

The two hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, including in sports and cultural areas.

Emphasizing the importance of reciprocal visits, the sides discussed the upcoming visit of Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov to Georgia this June.

News.Az