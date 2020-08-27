Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has received Azerbaijani Ambassador Dursun Hasanov who is completing his diplomatic mission in the country, according to AZERTAC.

The sides discussed prospects for relations of friendship and good neighborhood between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The two hailed the strategic partnership between the two countries. They expressed their confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue to expand and strengthen.

Ambassador Dursun Hasanov thanked the President of Georgia for attention and support made during his diplomatic activity.

Salome Zourabichvili wished Dursun Hasanov successes in his future activity.

News.Az