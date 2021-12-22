Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with a delegation led by his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Before the meeting, an official welcoming ceremony was held in the Ministry of Defense. The Georgian minister passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were performed.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests. In his speech, he stressed that joint cooperation between the two countries is at a high level and plays an important role not only in the development of the countries but also in ensuring security in the entire region. The minister noted the importance of joint exercises, the "Eternity-2021” computer-assisted Trilateral Joint Command and Staff Exercises conducted in Georgia as well as its being a clear example of friendship and unshakable cooperation between the countries.

Minister Hasanov informed his colleague about the work carried out in the territories liberated under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Burchuladze expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and noted that it was a clear example of the high level of cooperation between the two countries. He also stressed the significance of holding such meetings in terms of expanding cooperation between the states.

The Georgian minister congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of establishing peace in the region.

It was emphasized at the meeting that the friendly relations between the heads of the two countries played an important role in the development of ties between the two countries. The sides exchanged views on the work done to develop bilateral and trilateral joint military cooperation with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military cooperation, joint military exercises, organization of working meetings, and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az