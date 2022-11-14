Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday met with his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze, the Defense Ministry told News.Az

Minister Hasanov is paying an official visit to Georgia.

An official welcoming ceremony was held at the Georgian Ministry of Defense. In accordance with the protocol, the defense ministers passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems accompanied by a military orchestra were performed.

The sides held a detailed exchange of views on regional security, prospects for the development of military cooperation, the conduct of joint military exercises, and the organization of working meetings.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed further expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and military-medical spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

In the end, a bilateral military cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of both countries for 2023 was signed.

News.Az