Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev on Monday met with Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, who is on an official visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Georgian guests visited the Alley of Shehids and paid tribute to the memory of sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Then an official welcoming ceremony was held in the General Staff. The guest passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the "Book of Honor" was signed in accordance with the protocol.

General Colonel K. Valiyev greeted the guests and expressed his satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan. Stating that there is traditional friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of the two countries, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized that the meetings of the heads of state play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Chief of the General Staff pointed out that the relations in the military field along with other fields are in progress.

Expressing his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, Major General G. Matiashvili noted the importance of such meetings in the expansion of mutual relations and further strengthening the relations between two countries.

The sides discussed in detail the issues of peace and security in the region, further expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational fields and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and trilateral cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, as well as on increasing the intensity of joint exercises and working meetings.

In the end, the Georgian delegation visited the Combat Operation Center, met with the military personnel and got acquainted with the created conditions.

The visitors were given a briefing on the center's structure, working principle, and direction of activities.

News.Az