Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for economic cooperation

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev has met with President of the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Giorgi Pertaia to discuss prospects for expanding the economic cooperation.

The sides stressed the necessity of organizing reciprocal visits, as well as holding business forums and conferences in terms of expanding trade and economic bonds between the two countries.

They also discussed the development of cooperation between the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Azerbaijan`s relevant bodies.

The sides emphasized the importance of activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia. The also underlined that hosting Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum with participation of the business circles in Baku would be also fruitful.

News.Az