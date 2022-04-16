Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for expansion of trade relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili to discuss prospects for the expansion of trade relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

"During the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili, we exchanged views on expansion of trade relations between the two countries, promotion of investment cooperation, excise taxes equalization on goods produced in Georgia and Azerbaijan, and implementation of joint projects," Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

News.Az