Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for interparliamentary cooperation

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Chairperson of the Georgian Parliament Archil Talakvadze on the sidelines of the 8th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in Tbilisi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides commended the successful cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Georgia and exchanged views on prospects for future partnership.

It was mentioned that the trilateral meeting was held successfully, and the action plan and the Tbilisi Declaration were adopted. It was also noted that for the first time, issues related to food security were highlighted along with the energy and transport areas, which indeed was an indication of the expansion of trilateral cooperation in various areas.

The importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline put into operation on the initiative of the heads of all three countries, especially by Heydar Aliyev was stressed. It was noted that the pipeline played an important role not only in the economic and social development of the countries, but also in strengthening their sovereignty and independence, as well as in the realization of subsequent tripartite projects.

Speaking about the security in the region, the sides also underlined the importance of the security cooperation between the countries. In this context, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, describing it as the main threat to the regional security.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

