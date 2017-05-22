Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov has today met with Georgian counterpart Levan Izoria as part of his official visit to Tbilisi.

They discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of military, military medicine and military education, AzerTag reports.

Touching upon the military and political situation in the region, the parties, emphasizing the importance of ensuring regional stability, especially noted the contribution of relations in this format to the security and development of the countries.

After the meeting, the defense ministers held a press conference.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at "Heroes Memorial" in the Heroes Square.

News.Az

News.Az