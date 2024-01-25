Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for scientific and educational cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Minister of Education, Science and Youth of Georgia Giorgi Amilakhvari has met with Rector of the ADA University, professor Hafiz Pashayev, News.Az reports.

The meeting, attended by Director of State Agency for Science and Higher Education Ulker Sattarova, the senior officials of the Ministry of Science and Education and ADA University, as well as the delegation from Georgia, focused on the prospects for cooperation in the field of science and education between the two countries.

The participants also discussed the exchange of teachers and students, as well as the promotion of collaborative scientific research.

News.Az