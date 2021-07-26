Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss resuming road passenger transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed the issue of resumption of passenger transportation by road, according to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

Head of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry, Habib Hasanov, informed the Georgian side of the implementation of broad reforms in Azerbaijan in the field of international cargo transportation, updating the regulatory framework on the improvement of the ‘licensing system’ and new projects in this area.

In turn, Nikolaz Gvenetadze Head of the Transport Safety Department at LEPL Land Transport Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. of Georgia, proposed resuming regular passenger transportation by road in compliance with the rules for transporting passengers in COVID-19 conditions established by the relevant authorities of the two countries.

In addition, the parties discussed the current situation in the field of international passenger carriage by road between the two countries, the problems that carriers face, and ways to solve them, the prospects for the development of this area.

Also, an exchange of statistical data took place during the discussions.

News.Az