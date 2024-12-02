Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Maka Botchorishvili, the newly appointed Georgian Foreign Minister, News.az reports citing Azertac .

Minister Bayramov congratulated his counterpart on her appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the newly approved government of Georgia and wished her success in her new role.The parties discussed the current state of friendly and strategic partnership between the two countries, the ongoing plans and prospects for further development of these ties.The parties emphasized that the existing highest political dialogue between the two countries, regular visits, mechanism of political consultations, contributed to fostering the strategic partnership.The FMs also exchanged views on regional issues and cooperation within the international organizations.

News.Az