Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss tourism cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian minister hailed tourism innovations in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan`s minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev and Georgia`s minister of economy and sustainable development Giorgi Gakharia have discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in tourism sector.

The Georgian minister hailed tourism innovations in Azerbaijan. He highlighted tourism projects being implemented in Georgia.

Garayev praised Georgia`s experience in tourism development. The minister spoke of the activity of Shahdag Tourism Center, Naftalan and Galaalti health centers. “Galaalti health center is a member of the European Historic Thermal Towns Association (EHTTA). The EHTTA`s General Assembly will take place in Galaalti in 2018,” the minister said. Garayev also spoke of the Baku Shopping Festival, and invited Georgian tourists to the next festival.

News.Az

News.Az