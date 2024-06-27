Azerbaijan, Georgia explore co-op prospects within COP29, mull post-conflict regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Tbilisi, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.The parties discussed political, security, economic, energy, transport-communications, and humanitarian aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.The top diplomats also exchanged views over the initiatives to further cooperation within various regional and international formats.Cooperation initiatives within Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency, as well as post-conflict regional peace and reconstruction efforts, were also high on the agenda.

News.Az