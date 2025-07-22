Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore opportunities for deepening strategic partnership -VIDEO
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a one-on-one meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Tbilisi.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The top Azerbaijani and Georgian diplomats also exchanged views on cooperation on regional issues and explored opportunities for deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.


