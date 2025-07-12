Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for cooperation in transport

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current cooperation and future prospects in transport sector between the two countries, as well as the steps needed to ensure the full operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project and the improvement of the legal and regulatory framework in the area of road transport, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Simultaneously, the meeting focused on collaborative efforts in such key areas as ICT, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and innovation.


