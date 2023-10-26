Azerbaijan, Georgia greatly contribute to Europe's energy security: PM Asadov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Georgia make an important contribution to the energy security of Europe, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the IV International Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Asadov stated that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (also known as Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum), and the Southern Gas Corridor, all of which are being completed with the two nations' cooperative participation, are regarded significant projects in this regard.

Furthermore, the prime minister stated that the Southern Gas Corridor enabled direct transport of Azerbaijani gas to Europe. In July, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a memorandum of agreement under which the volume of natural gas deliveries from Azerbaijan will be doubled by 2027.

"Today, we are collaborating to establish a green energy bridge to Europe. In this context, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary inked a strategic partnership agreement in Bucharest last December. Bulgaria has also expressed interest in participating in the initiative. We hope that this project will contribute to the energy security of many European countries," he added.

