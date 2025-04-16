Azerbaijan, Georgia hail comprehensive development of strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 15, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

They also discussed opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.

News.Az