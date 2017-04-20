Azerbaijan, Georgia hold consultations on delimitation of state borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov has met with his Georgian counterpart David Dondua to hold consultations on the delimitation of state borders of the two countries.

They were joined by representatives of the foreign ministries and experts of relevant authorities, according to AzVision.

The sides agreed to continue the discussions on the uncoordinated areas of the border line and take necessary measures to hold the next meeting of the commission in Tbilisi.

News.Az

