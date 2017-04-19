Azerbaijan, Georgia hold consultations on state border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted consultations on the delimitation of state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia on April 19.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov while the Georgian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister David Dondua, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told APA.



Representatives of the foreign ministries of both countries, as well as experts from relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan attended the event.



The participants considered issues of state borderline passage between the two countries and exchanged views on the development of certain documents within the framework of the intergovernmental commission.



The parties agreed to continue discussions on uncoordinated areas of the borderline and take the necessary measures to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Tbilisi, the date of which will be fixed through diplomatic channels.



News.Az

News.Az