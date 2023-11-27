Azerbaijan, Georgia ink bilateral military cooperation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests at the meeting with the participation of the delegations of both countries, and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The defense minister emphasized that the meetings of the heads of state play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted that the relations in the military field are developing as in other fields.

Burchuladze expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and conveyed his congratulations to his colleague on the restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He emphasized that mutual visits and such meetings are a clear example of the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Prospects for the development of military cooperation between the countries were discussed and a detailed exchange of views on increasing the intensity of joint exercises was held at the meeting. Support for the territorial integrity of the countries recognized at the international level was emphasized.

Then the sides discussed in detail issues of ensuring peace and security in the region, prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, a plan of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2024 was signed.

News.Az