Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation holds 9th meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation has been held in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, News.Az reports.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, was attended by heads of relevant public institutions.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, adding that the relations between the two countries raised to the level of strategic partnership.

The sides praised the development of relations between the two countries in the politics, economic, investment, energy, transport, cultural and humanitarian areas. They also stressed the importance of providing mutual support within the international organizations.

The sides also hailed the contributions of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Southern Gas Corridor projects to the economic development of both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Touching upon the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, PM Ali Asadov said that the launch of the railway at full capacity will contribute to the further prosperity and economic progress of both countries.

The sides also highlighted the significance of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), stressing the importance of increasing joint efforts to attract more cargo on this route.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili signed the Protocol of the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The event also featured the signing of a number of agreements by heads of the relevant public institutions of the two countries on the development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, ecology and small and medium-sized businesses.

News.Az