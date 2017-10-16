Azerbaijan-Georgia military cooperation discussed in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 16, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Tbilisi, met with his Georgian counterpart Levan Isoria, the A

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the sides stressed that such meetings are important for uniting efforts in the fight against international terrorism, aggressive separatism and other phenomena that threaten the security of our countries.



The defense ministers expressed their confidence that expanding military cooperation will contribute to deepening relations, in particular, the mutual relations between the defense ministries of the two countries, as well as the strengthening of peace, stability and security in the region.



The sides also stressed the importance of developing the formed bilateral partnership in ensuring the security of important infrastructure projects implemented in the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of education, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

