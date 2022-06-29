Azerbaijan, Georgia record growth in trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia exceeded $340 million in the first quarter of 2022, Zohrab Gadirov, Adviser to the Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum in Baku, Gadirov said that the trade turnover between the two countries has increased compared to the same period last year.

The AZPROMO official also pointed to a growth in mutual investments in the economies of both countries.

“In addition, we see interest from Georgian entrepreneurs in doing business in Azerbaijan. We are ready to cooperate with potential investors and businesses to expand economic cooperation,” Gadirov added.

News.Az