Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary hold ministerial meeting on green energy development and transmission

On June 1, Baku hosted the 3rd ministerial meeting between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on green energy development and transmission, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“In order to implement the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, the 3rd Ministerial Meeting was held in Baku,” the minister tweeted.

Minister Shahbazov pointed out Bulgaria’s possible accession to the project.

“It was agreed that Bulgaria would join the project, to finalise the Terms of Reference for the Feasibility Study. Effective discussions were held on the draft Memorandum of Understanding on the selection of a consulting company and the establishment of a joint venture,” he added.

