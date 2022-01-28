Azerbaijan, Georgia to organize joint tourist trips

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tourism Board of Azerbaijan has presented the “Azerbaijan-Georgia Combined Travel” project in Tbilisi, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The event participants were thoroughly informed about the project, which will contribute to expanding cooperation between the tourism industries of the two countries, strengthening the promotion of the tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Georgia in jointly defined and targeted markets.

The event was followed by a meeting between Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Kanan Guluzade.

They discussed the priority areas of cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as the challenges and impact posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the tourism sector.

China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US, Canada and some EU countries were considered to be the main target countries of joint travel tours.

The joint projects of Georgia and Azerbaijan will launch as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Until then, the partner countries agreed on the importance of joint efforts, which will inevitably yield results in the near future and will make the greatest contribution to the tourism development of both Georgia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az