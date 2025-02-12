Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $1.3 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Trade Committee of the Milli Majlis, met with Shota Berekiashvili, Chairman of the Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Georgian Parliament, in Tbilisi.

The meeting focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. The discussion highlighted the significance of the transport corridor and its transit potential, emphasizing the need to maximize these opportunities for deeper cooperation, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

They noted that trade turnover between the two countries has exceeded $1.3 billion, with $780 million attributed to exports between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding trade volume.

The meeting also underscored Azerbaijan’s active investments in Georgia, where numerous Azerbaijani companies are operating.

The importance of strategic partnership in maintaining regional peace and stability was emphasized, with both parties recognizing the need to sustain and foster economic growth in both countries.

