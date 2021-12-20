Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey set to establish trilateral committee on customs issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed a decree approving the “Protocol on the creation of a trilateral committee on customs issues between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.|

The protocol was signed between the customs administrations of the countries on October 8, 2021 in Izmir city.

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan was instructed to fulfill provisions of the protocol after its entry into force, and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry - to send notifications to the Georgian and Turkish sides on the implementation of the necessary domestic procedures for the document’s entry into force.

News.Az